Heather Knight: S.F. man with troubled history is accused of bringing a gun to a school. The courts and health system have failed him - and us

By Heather Knight, San Francisco Chronicle
 7 days ago

Sep. 4—The first disturbing text came Tuesday at 5:32 p.m. from San Francisco's fire chief. She told Supervisor Rafael Mandelman that a man had scaled the famous Castro Theatre, allegedly damaging the beloved neon sign, hurling heavy objects from the roof and stripping naked. Mandelman received an even more shocking...

