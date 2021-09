In the world of cybersecurity and nation-state surveillance, the name Pegasus isn’t new. For those who are less familiar, Pegasus is mobile spyware that Israel-based NSO Group built. It previously made headlines when it was found on the mobile phone of Jamal Kashoggi and other journalists and activists who spoke out against their government. The spyware can be purchased from NSO Group, often for a seven or eight-figure price. It is then deployed via heavily targeted social engineering that convinces the victim to tap a link that deploys the spyware on their iOS device. Since it was first discovered by a collaborative effort between Lookout and Citizen Lab in 2016, Pegasus remains the most sophisticated, targeted and persistent mobile threat ever found on iOS.