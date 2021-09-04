CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

This Labor Day, it's a new day for organized labor in the United States

Asbury Park Press
Asbury Park Press
 7 days ago
They were The Purple People. Or The Blue People — depending on who you ask. Workers, coming out for their lunch break at the Dye Specialty Corporation factory on Route 440 in Jersey City (now defunct). Blue, from head to foot. "We would laugh, we would giggle," said Angelica Santomauro,...

Labor Issuesdclabor.org

TODAY'S LABOR HISTORY

​This week’s Labor History Today podcast: Marching on Washington: civil rights to voting rights. Last week's show: Sacco and Vanzetti; Midnight in Vehicle City. A Labor Day poll by the Gallup Organization find that 65 percent of Americans approve of unions, the public’s highest rating since 2003. Support for unions had been rising since hitting its lowest point of 48 percent in 2009. The highest approval ratings ever were in 1953 and 1957: 75 percent. 2020.
New York City, NYuntappedcities.com

How Labor Day Was Created in New York City

Labor Day is a New York City-born and bred holiday first celebrated this week on September 5, 1882. Of all the national holidays, Labor Day seems to be the one that most people know almost nothing about. But, after this week’s column you’ll be able to tell all your friends why we have the first Monday of every September off.
Celebrationsmarthastewart.com

The History of Labor Day and Why We Celebrate It Every Year

Find out how the labor movement influenced the holiday's inception. Labor Day in the United States takes place annually on the first Monday in September. While some may associate this holiday with summer nearing its end, the day as a whole dates back to the late 1800s, and it was meant to create fair treatment for workers. According to Teresa Ghilarducci, Bernard L. and Irene Schwartz professor of economics and the director of the Schwartz Center for Economic Policy Analysis (SCEPA), the year 1883 is when members of the labor movement specifically disputed overwhelming working hours. And per History.com, the average American worked 12-hour shifts over seven days a week to make a living. While his name is still unknown, a New York City carpenter led the charge of the labor movement, which was comprised of auto, steel, and mine workers, to push for 10-hour workdays and honor laborers by making a holiday in their name during the first week of September.
Labor IssuesWashington Post

Nabisco workers on strike in 5 states over pensions, outsourcing

Nabisco workers in five states are on strike over changes to work schedules and overtime being sought by the maker of Oreos, Ritz Crackers, Chips Ahoy! and other popular snack foods. The walkout began on Aug. 10 at a biscuit bakery in Portland, Ore., and has since swelled to about...
Labor Issuesgraingertoday.com

Labor Day tribute to American workers

RUTLEDGE – Labor Day is a tribute to the American worker. Created by the labor movement in the late 19th century, the federal holiday was established in 1894 and is celebrated the first Monday in September. During the industrial revolution in the late 1800s, American laborers needed to work 12...
Boston, MABoston Globe

On Labor Day, mayoral candidates unite in fight for workplace equity

In a sea of political signs and union flags, all five major mayoral candidates came together to celebrate workers and rally for worker protections on Labor Day — just about a week before an increasingly heated campaign culminates in the Sept. 14 preliminary election. The “Frontline First” event, held outdoors...
Public HealthSeattle Times

Let’s honor Labor Day by protecting workers

As we celebrate Labor Day and “essential workers” amid a viciously resurgent pandemic, we ought to match our rhetoric with some concrete protections for these workers — you know, all those warehouse employees, meatpackers, farmworkers and supermarket staff that industry groups love to thank online while doing little, if anything, for them in the real world.
Boulder City, NVbouldercityreview.com

Relax, it’s Labor Day

Monday is Labor Day, and it’s somewhat ironic that a day devoted to celebrating the American workforce is a day that most of us strive to do anything but work. That’s perfectly OK. In fact, that’s kinda what the holiday is all about. According to the Department of Labor, Labor...
Oklahoma City, OKcomancheok.net

The irony of a labor shortage on Labor Day

I cannot be the only person who finds it ironic that on Monday, we celebrated Labor Day across the United States, yet we have an overwhelming shortage of workers across the country. In every single industry from healthcare to hospitality, people are simply not working. When the pandemic began and businesses were closed, I completely understood the thought that we needed to assist families by providing additional benefits through the state or federal government to keep them fed and housed. However, I’m a firm believer that in most situations, it’s time to cut off the gravy train and get people back to work.
New York City, NYcityandstateny.com

Organized labor’s new generation of political directors

During the June primaries in New York City, organized labor had a strong showing. District Council 37, 32BJ SEIU and the New York Hotel and Motel Trades Council helped propel Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams to the Democratic mayoral nomination. New York City Council Member Brad Lander won the Democratic city comptroller primary with pivotal union endorsements, including early nods from the Communications Workers of America District 1 and United Auto Workers Region 9A. CWA District 1, 32BJ SEIU, DC 37 and the Hotel Trades Council also teamed up with the New York State Nurses Association to form the Labor Strong coalition that supported 34 City Council candidates, with only six picks losing their races.
Boone County, WVWVNT-TV

Annual Labor Day picnic highlights Mountain State’s history

RACINE, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia labor leaders reflected on the state’s union history at the annual Labor Day celebration in Boone County. This picnic celebrates the achievements of labor unions and workers. This year, they also highlighted the Battle of Blair Mountain’s centennial and how it paved the way for workers today.
Labor IssuesPosted by
Reuters

Amazon's new union battle: Teamsters go local to snarl expansion

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - In June, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, one of the nation's largest and most influential unions, vowed to make organizing the Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) workforce a top priority. Two months later, details of the Teamsters' ground game are starting to take shape, Reuters has...
Labor Issueswashingtonnewsday.com

Walmart is raising wages for 565,000 employees in the United States.

Walmart is raising wages for 565,000 employees in the United States. Walmart announced on Thursday that it will raise wages for 565,000 US employees this month, the company’s latest step to recruit and keep workers in the tight labor market in the United States. Employees in customer service, food and...
Madison, WIwglr.com

AFL-CIO, United Way, asking for Labor Day donations

MADISON, Wis. — LaborFest may have been canceled this year, but the AFL-CIO and United Way of Dane County are still asking for donations this Labor Day. The Community Services Committee of the South Central Federation of Labor is requesting gift cards of all kinds, to help homeless students and their families.

