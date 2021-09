Preliminary census numbers from the 2020 U-S Census show that Wright County continues to be one of Minnesota’s fastest-growing counties. While the United States Census Bureau has yet to release its final national head count numbers to the public, the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office has been posting early numbers on its website. They show that Wright County was the third-fastest growing county in Minnesota over the last decade, growing from 124,700 in the 2010 Census to 141,337 in the 2020 Census – an increase of 13.3 percent. Statistics show that the only counties in the state that grew at a faster rate in the past 10 years were Scott and Carver.