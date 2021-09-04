Guard Zach LaVine isn’t only Bull who’ll feel pressure when camp starts

I want to advice you not to freak out by the following information, but I know that will be about as successful as most of these milk crate challenges. • For those who may not understand all the hullabaloo, all you really need to know is Klutch Sports is a big deal. The company is run by Rich Paul, a close friend of LeBron James, and represents other prominent NBA players such as Anthony Davis, Ben Simmons, and Draymond Green. Crazy Laker fans are probably about to start customizing LaVine jerseys, but there is no need for anyone to read that much into this for the time being. Free agency is on the horizon and LaVine wants to ensure he gets the biggest possible paycheck. Klutch can provide LaVine with a bit more leverage by putting a little more heat on Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley. Not to mention, as LaVine becomes a bigger and bigger star, Klutch is a proven commodity that can probably help him open up even more opportunities off the court.