CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Guard Zach LaVine isn’t only Bull who’ll feel pressure when camp starts

By Joe Cowley
Posted by 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Zach LaVine isn’t a stranger to pressure on the court. The Bulls guard has delivered in late-game, hero-ball moments in the regular season. He went mano a mano with Aaron Gordon in one of the greatest slam-dunk contests in All-Star history. LaVine and Team USA even had to deal with...

chicago.suntimes.com

Comments / 0

Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago, IL
5K+
Followers
25K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The hardest-working paper in America.

 https://chicago.suntimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Gordon
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Billy Donovan
Person
Zach Lavine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulls#The Bulls Guard#Team Usa#Karnisovas Co#The Big Baller Brand#The Point Guard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 unhappy stars the Bulls need to trade for

After their offseason haul, the Chicago Bulls look promising as ever. Fans and analysts believe that they’ll make waves this upcoming season—with qualifying to the playoffs almost certain. As is the case with offseason tweaks, we need to watch the actual games to see if such adjustments were right. If they are, then all is well. But if there aren’t, then the front office has until the February trade deadline to make their final roster moves.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Dennis Rodman On Phil Jackson: "Phil Called Me The Best Player He Ever Coached."

Dennis Rodman is known as one of the best defenders that the NBA has ever seen. His rebounding prowess is well known even today, and he was a crucial part of 5 different championship teams with the Detroit Pistons and the Chicago Bulls. There's no doubt that he's a legend, and that is signified by his status as a Hall-of-Famer. He is an iconic figure in NBA history. He may have been slightly eccentric off the court, but that never stopped him from being a great basketball player.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Lonzo Ball Reveals Why He Joined The Chicago Bulls: "I Wanted To Go Somewhere I’m Appreciated And Can Play My Game."

Lonzo Ball has recently joined the Chicago Bulls after a sign-and-trade with the New Orleans Pelicans. Adding Ball gives the Bulls a natural point guard who can be a ballhandler next to Zach LaVine. During his time with the New Orleans Pelicans, Lonzo Ball also developed his 3PT shooting to respectable levels, and that along with his defensive versatility and savvy passing makes him a fairly solid point guard. While he didn't have a huge usage rate with the New Orleans Pelicans, it is quite possible that his role will be increased on the Chicago Bulls.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Phil Jackson's All-Time Team Vs. Pat Riley's All-Time Team: The Duel Of Two Legendary Coaches

Alongside Hall of Famer Red Auerbach and future Hall of Famer Gregg Popovich, the two greatest coaches in NBA history that immediately come to mind are Phil Jackson and Pat Riley. They both coached the Los Angeles Lakers, and have had some of the best players ever on their teams. Phil Jackson won 11 NBA championships as a coach, including 6 with the Bulls and 5 with the Lakers. Having the luxury of coaching Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Shaquille O’Neal certainly helped him achieve these extraordinary accolades. Phil Jackson was also an executive for the New York Knicks, where he had one of the greatest scorers ever in Carmelo Anthony.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bulls Rumors: Kenneth Faried drops hint on Instagram

The Chicago Bulls are looking for a true power forward to round out their roster — someone who can provide size, rebounding, and defensive abilities in the paint. The Bulls might be able to check those boxes with Kenneth Faried. The Faried-to-Bulls ties are being taken from a comment he...
NBAbleachernation.com

Lauri Markkanen Speaks, Letting Wendell Carter Jr. Go, LaVine Drinks Dew, and Other Bulls Bullets

We have talked the talk for months about this revamped roster and the potential that surrounds it. Now, I think we are all just ready to see Zach LaVine and Co. walk the walk. Fortunately, that process will begin in a little over two weeks, which means our Bulls hunger can be satisfied with training camp quotes and footage as opposed to arguments about Lonzo Ball’s assists per game and daydreams about lobs to LaVine. I have a number of things lined up that I can not wait to discuss when training camp arrives.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Bulls star Zach LaVine receives high praise from Kyle Lowry

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry is on board with the notion that Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine deserves much more recognition at this stage in his career. LaVine is just coming off of his most complete season in the NBA yet. He posted career highs in points per game (27.4) and field goal percentage (50.7) en route to earning the first All-Star selection of his career.
NBAPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Sources: Bulls' LaVine, longtime agency sever ties

Innovate Sports, BDA Sports and Zach LaVine are severing ties, two league sources told NBC Sports Chicago. BDA Sports has represented LaVine throughout his NBA career. The agency negotiated the four-year, $78 million offer sheet that LaVine signed with the Sacramento Kings at the start of 2018 free agency, which the Chicago Bulls matched.
NBAbleachernation.com

Don’t Freak Out About LaVine and Klutch, Grading the Markkanen Sign-and-Trade, Ayo Surprise, and Other Bulls Bullets

I want to advice you not to freak out by the following information, but I know that will be about as successful as most of these milk crate challenges. • For those who may not understand all the hullabaloo, all you really need to know is Klutch Sports is a big deal. The company is run by Rich Paul, a close friend of LeBron James, and represents other prominent NBA players such as Anthony Davis, Ben Simmons, and Draymond Green. Crazy Laker fans are probably about to start customizing LaVine jerseys, but there is no need for anyone to read that much into this for the time being. Free agency is on the horizon and LaVine wants to ensure he gets the biggest possible paycheck. Klutch can provide LaVine with a bit more leverage by putting a little more heat on Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley. Not to mention, as LaVine becomes a bigger and bigger star, Klutch is a proven commodity that can probably help him open up even more opportunities off the court.
NBABleacher Report

Zach LaVine on Bulls Not Extending His Contract: 'It's Business'

All-Star guard Zach LaVine suggested Friday that he isn't taking it personally that the Chicago Bulls decided not to offer him a contract extension this offseason. Speaking to Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports, LaVine called it a "business" decision and noted that he has no shortage of motivation to thrive on the court during the 2021-22 season:

Comments / 0

Community Policy