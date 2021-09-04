CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why does gunmaker Remington want Sandy Hook victims' records?

By Ken Dixon, Connecticut Post, Bridgeport
tribuneledgernews.com
 7 days ago

Sep. 4—The startling tactic by Remington's demand for the personal records of five pupils and four adults murdered in the 2012 Newtown school massacre is not legally improper, and it could be a sign that the now-bankrupt gun maker is inching closer to a settlement on the families' liability case.

