Fair or not, Mac Jones won't be able to avoid the Tom Brady comparisons as long as he's in Foxboro. Especially during his rookie year. When Brady overtook Drew Bledsoe for the Patriots' starting quarterback job back in 2001, he was a game manager who succeeded by limiting his mistakes and relying on his stout defense. Jones is expected to be similar in those ways, so the Jones/2001 Brady comparisons aren't totally unfounded. Still, some are understandably reluctant to put Jones and Brady's names in the same sentence before the Alabama product has even played a down in a regular-season game.