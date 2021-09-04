CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: WWE Promotes The Arrival Of The ‘New NXT’

By Ryan Clark
 8 days ago

WWE posted the following video on Friday night, teasing the arrival of the “new NXT”. The “new NXT” will debut on September 14th when the company returns to live shows. As of this writing, the only segment confirmed for the show is a storyline “wedding” between Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis.

