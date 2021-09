The father watched his daughter Jeanette Zacarias Zapata fighting Marie-Pier Houle on a Facebook stream the night of August 28. Papa Esteban participated remotely; he’d dip to his left as he watched his daughter rumble, when he saw she had an opening for a left hook. Of course, he would have loved to be by her side, this teenager at age 18 who seemed older, because of her resolve, and composure as she battled. But, giving instructions to his princess warrior couldn’t happen, the pandemic negated that option.