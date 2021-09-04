CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harlan, IA

Harlan Municipal Utilities in design Phase of Water Project

By Tom Robinson
Posted by 
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1goUBw_0bmVcKcR00

(Harlan) Harlan Municipal Utilities CEO Ken Weber says the engineers released the water development report this past week. HMU survived the summer after implementing a Tier One water warning due to the drought conditions. HMU lifted the water restrictions this past week.

Weber says HMU is now focusing on the Geotech Design Phase of the project. “We received a report from our engineers for our water development project, and that involves replacing all of the old piping in the wellfield, which is highly corroded old steel,” said Weber. “In addition to that, we’re anticipating drilling four new wells.”

Weber says the project will take about 18-months to get the piping done and new the wells into production.

Weber says they got through the peak water demand period this summer, and by the end of August, water demand was under the 85-percent target. He says, as a result, they decided to return to normal operations, with the caveat customers still conserve wherever possible. “We want to express our appreciation to our customers for their conservation efforts,” said Weber. ”

Weber says the aquifer is no longer in decline and somewhat stabilized, but it will take a period of time before it replenishes to get back to the same condition before the drought.

Comments / 0

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harlan, IA
Harlan, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Wells#Water Conservation#Design#Drought#Peak Water#Water Project#Harlan Rrb#Hmu#Wellfield
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
San Juan Capistrano, CAthecapistranodispatch.com

Guest Opinion: LAFCO Approves Transfer of the Water Utility

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Decatur, ARArkansas Online

Final phase of walking trail completes project in Decatur

DECATUR -- When the Veterans Park Walking Trail was completed in June, people flocked to the park to use its .95-mile-long trail for everything from jogging and cycling to just a leisurely stroll. Even the Decatur Barbecue 5k run had one of its best turnouts in over six years. But...
Kendall County, TXKSAT 12

Next phase of I-10 project in Kendall County postponed

SAN ANTONIO – The next phase of construction on the I-10 project in Kendall County has been postponed, just as drivers were bracing for the changes at the I-10 and State Highway 46 interchange. Crews had planned to shift traffic so that the old bridge over SH 46 could be...
Carmel, INCurrent Publishing

Carmel Utilities to begin replacing aging water meters

Carmel Utilities will begin replacing aging water meters across the community with new, enhanced equipment allowing for more accurate readings and better water efficiency. The project, beginning this month with expected completion in late 2022, will replace approximately 29,000 meters, which have become less effective and accurate because of old age.
Trafficwestseattleblog.com

DELRIDGE PROJECT: Next phase of work includes signs and signals

Bus-lane markings and striping are finished along the Delridge RapidRide H Line conversion project corridor, SDOT says in its weekly preview of what’s next. First, here are the toplines:. *Painting for the new street layout is now complete. *We will continue installing new traffic signs as part of the new...
Berkeley County, SCThe Post and Courier

County kicks off Phase 1 of U.S. 176 widening project

Berkeley County has officially begun the first phase of a road widening project on U.S. 176 last month. Officials broke ground on the project on Aug. 27 in front of Roper St. Francis Berkeley Hospital in Summerville, which is included in the project area. The event kicked off what officials expect to be a four-year venture to widen just over four miles of the highway.
Worldworld-nuclear-news.org

MBIR project enters installation phase

Russia's MBIR multipurpose sodium-cooled fast neutron research reactor is now in the installation phase, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachov announced yesterday. Likhachov's announcement was made during a working trip to the city of Dimitrovgrad in the Ulyanovsk region to monitor the construction of the reactor, which began at the site of the Research Institute of Atomic Reactors (NIIAR) in September 2015.
Rancho Santa Margarita, CAcityofrsm.org

Utility Project Update - Edison Construction continues on Santa Margarita Parkway

Southern California Edison (SCE) continues to perform work on Santa Margarita Parkway. This project will upgrade their distribution infrastructure for City residents. Traffic delays are anticipated to continue overnights through mid-September. Southern California Edison (SCE) is performing an Electrical Systems Upgrade on Santa Margarita Parkway (SMP). SCE contractors are working...
Marin County, CAMarin Independent Journal

Drought: Marin water utility weighs new fees for excessive use

The Marin Municipal Water District is considering whether to charge new penalties for high water users during the drought. The proposal discussed by the district’s board this week would set varying caps on water use during the “summer” and “winter” billing periods. Ratepayers would be charged a fee for every 748 gallons used above that cap.
Clallam County, WASequim Gazette

Bid awarded for Dungeness levee project phase

Clallam County commissioners have awarded a contract for the earthwork phase of the long-awaited Lower Dungeness River levee setback project. A groundbreaking ceremony that was planned for Sept. 9 has been canceled due to high rates of COVID-19, officials said Tuesday. The three county commissioners voted unanimously on Aug. 31...
Ann Arbor, MIMichigan Daily

Ann Arbor considers public power municipal utilities

The Ann Arbor City Council is seeking a feasibility study to weigh the pros and cons of switching from DTE Energy to more public power utilities in the city of Ann Arbor. 73,000 DTE Energy customers — including those in Ann Arbor — lost power Tuesday evening due to heavy storms as the council was discussing the possibility of a feasibility study.
Fort Smith, ARnwaonline.com

Fort Smith directors OK $2.2 million for riverfront utilities project

FORT SMITH -- City directors gave the green light to spending almost $2.2 million to extend utilities along the riverfront to support a proposed park for recreational vehicles. The Fort Smith Board of Directors voted 6-1 to approve two resolutions for this project during its regular meeting Tuesday. George Catsavis,...
Harlan, IAharlanonline.com

Renovations position Harlan Municipal Airport for future

HARLAN -- The Harlan Municipal Airport recently completed multiple renovation projects and is planning for more improvements on the horizon. The airport office was recently updated with new flooring, furniture, a new kitchenette and the addition of a conference table. The new kitchenette was funded by the 8-Ball Aviation Club.
Deep River, CTzip06.com

Deep River School Roof Project in Final Phase

State and local officials visited Deep River Elementary School (DRES) on Aug. 31 to discuss the roofing project, for which the town of Deep River recently received $132,000 in state bond funds. The completion of this project sets the town up to install solar panels on the roof at a later date as part of its goals in energy efficiency for municipal buildings. In the foreground is DRES Principal Lauren Feltz, State Representative Christine Palm, First Selectman Angus McDonald. In the background, closer to the school is State Senator Norman Needleman and Region 4 Superintendent of Schools Brian White. (Photo by Elizabeth Reinhart/The Courier)
West Fargo, NDvalleynewslive.com

North Sheyenne Urban Reconstruction Project moving to phase three

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Sheyenne Street Urban Reconstruction Project is moving to phase three starting Tuesday. This phase will close Sheyenne Street from north of the Choice Bank access near 2nd Avenue West to Main Avenue West. It will also close small portions of 1st and 2nd Avenues West.

Comments / 0

Community Policy