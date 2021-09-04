CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police issue Amber Alert for kidnapped 9-month-old child

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 7 days ago
Amber alert for kindnapped 9-month-old in Athens Amber alert issued for kidnapped 9-month-old child in Athens. (Athens-Clarke County Police Department)

ATHENS, Ga. — Athens-Clarke County police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation have issued an Amber Alert after they said an infant was kidnapped.

Police said they were called to 112 Live Oak Drive in Athens to check on a stolen vehicle incident around 11:30 p.m Friday night. They said someone stole a 2020 white Nissan Altima with Georgia license plate number CRK-4471 from the driveway of the residence.

Nine-month-old Saint Griffin Jones was inside the Altima when police said it was stolen.

Police describe Jones as a light-skinned Black male with curly hair and he weighs 18-20 lbs. They said Jones was wearing an all-white onesie.

Police and the GBI are asking anyone who may have seen Jones or the vehicle to call 9-1-1 or the Athens-Clarke County police department at 706-613-3345. They believe Jones is in extreme danger.

