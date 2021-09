It was an exciting round of racing at the French round of the 2021 World Superbike Championship at Magny-Cours over the weekend. Those of you who were able to tune into the race were definitely treated to a spectacle of exhilarating racing accentuated by bold overtaking maneuvers and nail-biting sprints. For Pata Yamaha with Brixx rider Toprak Razgatlioglu, the weekend was a dream come true, well, almost.