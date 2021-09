A great number of regions in Russia will have all their street signs written in several languages. The same goes for their media, art and beyond. Russian is spoken by the vast majority of the country's population - over 99 percent; in second place is English (believe it or not!), which is spoken by five percent. Amazingly, Russia's many native languages are spoken by less of its population than a foreign one. The multi-national country has more than 190 peoples, which speak a total of 270 languages and dialects! Some even have two languages, such as the Mari El and Altay peoples; while others speak a common one, such as the case with the Kabardians and Cherkess. In multi-national regions, these languages have equal status to Russian.