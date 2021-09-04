CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Dillon, Charlotte Gainsbourg to Headline Simone de Beauvoir-Nelson Algren Romance Movie 'An Ocean Apart' (EXCLUSIVE)

By Elsa Keslassy
seattlepi.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Dillon (“The House That Jack Built”) and Charlotte Gainsbourg (“Antichrist,” “Nymphomaniac”) are attached to star in Fred Garson’s “An Ocean Apart,” a period drama about the romantic affair between French philosopher Simone de Beauvoir and American writer Nelson Algren. The film is being developed by French producer Olivier Delbosc...

