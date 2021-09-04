Pussycat Dolls' founder Robin Antin sues Nicole Scherzinger
Washington [US], September 4 (ANI): American girl group and dance ensemble Pussycat Dolls' founder Robin Antin has sued Nicole Scherzinger for allegedly trying to back out of their 2019 agreement to host a reunion tour. She accused her of "extortion" and of demanding "creative control."According to The Hollywood Reporter, the lawsuit which was filed on Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court states that Scherzinger has threatened to walk away from the big tour unless she's given a majority share and complete creative control in relaunching the group.www.atlanticcitynews.net
