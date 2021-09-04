CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Private Message To Bruno Fernandes After Man United Transfer, He Already Means Business

By Adnan Riaz
Posted by 
SPORTbible
SPORTbible
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cristiano Ronaldo has told fellow Portugal teammate Bruno Fernandes that Manchester United “need” to win the Premier League title this season, according to stunning reports. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner arrived at Manchester airport on Thursday evening after cutting short his international duty with Portugal. Ronaldo broke the international goalscoring...

www.sportbible.com

Comments / 0

SPORTbible

SPORTbible

43K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow SPORTbible for the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. With up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest football, UFC and boxing stars and much more.

 https://www.sportbible.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edinson Cavani
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man United#Real Madrid#Old Trafford#Sun#The Premier League#Juventus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Country
Azerbaijan
Place
Madrid, Spain
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Related
SoccerPosted by
SPORTbible

What Is Cristiano Ronaldo’s Net Worth?

Following Cristiano Ronaldo’s signing with Manchester United, fans are eager to know how much the footballer is raking in this season. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is due to make his second debut for Manchester United in Saturday’s match against Newcastle, for which tickets were selling for as much as £2,500.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Cristiano Ronaldo meets up with his Portugal teammates including Bruno Fernandes for their World Cup qualifiers ahead of his completing his stunning move to Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo has reported to duty for Portugal ahead of his stunning return to Manchester United. After an incredible day of drama on Friday, it was announced the 36-year-old would return to Old Trafford after he was previously linked with a move to their neighbours Manchester City. Since United announced...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United is already breaking records

This summer has been all about Lionel Messi. The Argentine’s future has been uncertain ever since the final game of last season, with his contract expiring while he was leading Argentina to the Copa America, their first major title since 1993. He made headlines at the beginning of August when he sensationally left Barcelona , the club of his life, for Paris Saint-Germain on a free.
Premier Leagueatlanticcitynews.net

Juventus confirm Cristiano Ronaldo return to Man United

Turin [Italy], August 31 (ANI): Juventus on Tuesday officially bid farewell to Cristiano Ronaldo as the Serie A club confirmed a EUR23 million (Pound 20m//$27m) deal with Manchester United for the transfer of the Portuguese striker. Manchester United will pay a fee of EUR15m (Pound 13/$18m) over the course of...
Premier LeagueESPN

Man United's Cristiano Ronaldo back early after Portugal release

Cristiano Ronaldo is on course to make his second Manchester United debut against Newcastle United on Sept. 11 after being released from the Portugal squad six days earlier than originally scheduled following his world record goals against Republic of Ireland on Wednesday. Ronaldo, who completed a €15 million transfer from...
Premier LeagueSports Illustrated

Cristiano Ronaldo to Wear No. 7 Again With Man United

Cristiano Ronaldo can begin his second spell at Manchester United earlier than anticipated. And he’ll reclaim his prized No. 7 jersey when he gets back to Old Trafford. Ronaldo was released early from Portugal’s squad on Thursday, a day after becoming the highest-scoring player in the history of men’s international soccer by netting his 110th and 111th goals in a 2-1 win over Ireland in a World Cup qualifying match.
Soccerchatsports.com

Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes have struggled to spark together for Portugal... but there is room for BOTH to dazzle at Man United - and their off-field friendship will help in the quest for success

Bruno Fernandes cheekily claiming credit for masterminding Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United pointed towards a very bright future for the club but, now older and a different player, Ronaldo is expected to take the limelight. For now, until the end of the international break at least, Fernandes is top...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Bruno Fernandes says the arrival of international teammate Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United will help the team get 'closer' to winning their first piece of silverware under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Bruno Fernandes believes the signing of international teammate Cristiano Ronaldo will boost Manchester United's chances of winning silverware this season. The midfielder has made a big impact himself since arriving in January 2020 has yet to win a trophy since his arrival at the club. United have in fact not...

Comments / 0

Community Policy