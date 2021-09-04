CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tanner Hudson joins San Francisco practice squad

Cover picture for the articleFormer Southern Arkansas football player Tanner Hudson is one four men signed by the San Francisco 49ers to its practice squad. Hudson (6-5, 239) originally signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent on April 30, 2018. In three years with Tampa Bay (2018-20), he spent time between the team's practice squad and active roster, appearing in 20 games (one start) and adding five receptions for 67 yards. In 2020 he saw action in 11 games and registered three receptions for 41 yards. He also appeared in four postseason contests with the Buccaneers last season. Hudson was waived by the team on August 30, 2021.

