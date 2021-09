Texas’s newly imposed anti-abortion law combines the viciousness of flat-out abortion bans and the MAGA crowd’s penchant for bullying and harassment. The law prohibits abortions six weeks after a woman’s last period, putting her well-being and life choices under the thumb of the state. Republicans intend to enforce the law by incentivizing people to make claims against anyone assisting a woman to obtain such an abortion by offering a $10,000 bounty. Without any state enforcement, the ability of plaintiffs to challenge the law is limited.