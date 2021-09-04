CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nabil Fekir explains why 2018 Liverpool transfer collapsed

By Jamie Spencer
90min.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNabil Fekir has put the blame on an agent and not any medical concerns about his knee for scuppering his dream £53m transfer to Liverpool in the summer of 2018. The Reds had just played in the Champions League final and were looking to strengthen ahead of challenging again at home and abroad. Fekir had been identified as someone to add depth and competition for places and appeared to be on the verge of completing the switch from Lyon.

