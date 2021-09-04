Nabil Fekir explains why 2018 Liverpool transfer collapsed

Whether or not Reece James’ red card was deserved or not isn’t really worth debating. He was sent off and discussing it after the fact will only serve to annoy people more than necessary. The positive sign is that Chelsea was able to go to a full Anfield and get a good result against a top four and title rival. All of this while down to 10 men for half of the match, despite Liverpool having 11 and getting the lion’s share of the refereeing decisions, as well.