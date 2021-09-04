Prep football roundup (9/3): Rice Lake upsets BRC title hopeful Hudson
Sep. 4—Rice Lake football secured a statement victory Friday night, knocking off a Hudson team considered among the favorites for the Big Rivers crown. The Warriors ended the game on a 25-0 run, pulling away in a surprising 33-12 road rout of the defending BRC co-champion Raiders. Cole Fenske threw two TD passes in the closing run, one each to Alex Belongia and Keegan Gunderson, while Easton Stone and Elliott Nolin hit pay dirt on the ground.www.gazettextra.com
