J-K: In a first, wool is being processed into yarn locally

albuquerqueexpress.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSrinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 4 (ANI): In a first, raw wool is being turned into yarn locally in Jammu and Kashmir to boost the woollen carpet industry. Over the years, raw wool was being sent to other states to process it into yarn which increased its cost. With Jammu and Kashmir administration providing the aid to weave wool locally, the workers in the industry are hopeful that it will bring significant benefits to the woollen carpets industry in the union territory.

