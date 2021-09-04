Temple Beth David offers High Holiday Services September 6. As the High Holidays approach, and all remain watchful of the status of the pandemic in our area, Temple Beth David of the South Shore has been hard at work making sure all who wish to participate in services this year have access to join in whatever way feels most comfortable. To that end, the Reform congregation in Canton has developed a series of indoor, outdoor and Zoom-only opportunities in their effort to have something for everyone. Full information can be found at https://templebethdavid.com/.