Summit County, OH

Hotels, shopping plazas, nursing homes among Summit County applicants seeking lower taxes

beaconjournal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least 29 commercial landlords are asking the county to drop their property values by 10% to 65% to offset revenue lost during the pandemic. Property owners are filing these special tax complaints with the Summit County Board of Revision, which is already slammed with a record number of homeowners also looking to reduce their property tax bills. The commercial properties — mostly hotels with a few shopping centers, office buildings, department stores and nursing homes — are trying to take advantage of a new state law that took effect last month.

