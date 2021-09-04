CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple M1 IOMMU Driver Merged For Linux 5.15, Intel Scalable Mode By Default

phoronix.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Linux 5.13 landed initial Apple Silicon M1 support, it was just the very initial bits. Now for Linux 5.15 we are seeing another step in the bring-up with the community-created Apple M1 IOMMU driver being merged. Sent in as part of the IOMMU subsystem updates for the Linux 5.15...

Softwarewindowscentral.com

Microsoft has detailed an app that's preventing Windows 10 upgrades

Those with the app CryptoPro CSP can't upgrade to Windows 10. Microsoft has addressed the issue and provided a workaround. If you happen to have an older version of the app омпаниякриптопр риптопроcsp (CryptoPro CSP, for those of you not familiar with омпаниякриптопр риптопроcsp) lying around and can't upgrade to Windows 10, Microsoft has addressed the issue as well as included steps for how you can get the second-most-recent iteration of Windows.
Electronicsteslarati.com

Tesla files Parallel Processing patent to reduce FSD hardware error risks

Tesla has filed a new patent for “Parallel Processing System Runtime State Reload,” comprising of a system of three or more processors working in conjunction to effectively eliminate the possibility of hardware failure during the use of Autopilot or Full Self-Driving. The patent outlines a robust system of parallel processors that can operate in the event that one of them fails or experiences a runtime state error. “Should one of the parallel processors fail, at least one other processor would be available to continue performing autonomous driving functions,” the patent shows.
ComputersPosted by
Gadget Flow

HP ZBook Fury 17 G8 professional laptop has the newest Intel CPUs and NVIDIA or AMD GPUs

Get serious work done with the HP ZBook Fury 17 G8 professional laptop. The Zbook Fury 17 G8 gives you desktop-like performance with the newest Intel CPUs and NVIDIA or AMD GPUs. That way, you can work on your design while ray-tracing in the background. Otherwise, divide power among your team with the ZCentral Remote Boost software. Best of all, this workspace gadget gives you great performance on the go since it’s just 26.95 mm thick and weighs only 7.07 lb. Meanwhile, you can enjoy the same storage and memory you’d expect from a desktop—and those are expandable, too. In fact, expansion and service are easy since you get tool-free access to removable parts. You also have a wide selection of ports for adding essential accessories. Finally, with Windows 10 Pro 64, you’ll be at the top of your business game.
Softwarexda-developers

Microsoft rolls out new Windows 11 Clock app with Focus Sessions feature

Along with today’s build of Windows 11, Microsoft is rolling out an updated version of the Alarms & Clock app, which is now just called Clock. This follows the app updates the company started rolling out last week, including the new Snipping Tool and Calculator. The new Clock app in Windows 11 has some new design elements, but the big new thing is Focus Sessions.
Computerswindowscentral.com

Intel aims to reinvent multi-core architecture with Alder Lake chip

Intel has provided a preview of its new Alder Lake chip. It will feature scalable client architecture. It comes to consumers by way of the company's Intel 7 process. We've heard a lot about Alder Lake in bits and pieces, be it via Intel itself when outlining products of the future or via third-party entities such as Noctua that are having to prepare for Alder Lake. But now, the chipmaker is giving an in-depth look at what we can all expect.
ComputersCNET

Windows 11 will be free to download. Here's how to get Microsoft's new OS

Windows 11 could be coming soon, and if you're already a Windows 10 user, the upgrade to Microsoft's new operating system will be free. We don't have a formal release date yet, but Windows 11 is expected to roll out during the 2021 holiday season and into 2022. When it arrives you'll be able to update to the new software the same way you usually update Windows 10 as long as your device is compatible and meets the minimum requirements needed.
SoftwarePosted by
PC Gamer

Nvidia's mining limiter hacked: LHR GPUs now 70% effective

The latest release of the popular Etherum mining tool, NBMiner has managed to hack Nvidia's mining limiter so that it isn't as effective as it once was (via Videocardz). Nvidia's Lite Hash Rate (LHR) GPUs originally halved the hash rate of the graphics cards, NBMiner manages to up this to 70% of the performance, although the tool's developers recommend capping out at 68% for stability sakes.
Electronicshackaday.com

RealSense No Longer Makes Sense For Intel

We love depth-sensing cameras and every neat hack they enabled, but this technological novelty has yet to break through to high volume commercial success. So it was sad but not surprising when CRN reported that Intel has decided to wind down their RealSense product line. As of this writing, one...
Softwarelifewire.com

How to Fix Printer Spooler Errors in Windows 11

This guide will walk you through a number of proven solutions for how to fix print spooler errors and problems in Windows 11 PCs, laptops, and Microsoft Surface devices. These tips are designed to work around or solve any Windows 11 printing problems preventing tasks from being sent to a printer.
Softwaremarketresearchtelecast.com

AMD processors: cloud virtual machines remain insecure

Several research teams have discovered new attack vectors on the RAM encryption of AMD’s Epyc processors. The company can improve two variants with the help of the extended Secure Nested Paging (SEV-SNP) function and firmware updates that AMD has built into the third generation Epyc 7003, alias Milan, with Zen 3 architecture. A third type of attack also leverages SEV-SNP, provided that one has one-time access to the system.
Computersgamepolar.com

Intel Alder Lake P-Core & E-Core Detailed: Golden Cove Gives 50% Increased Single-Threaded & Hybrid Design Gives 50% Increased Multi-Threaded Efficiency

Intel has shed extra mild on the efficiency of its P-Core & E-Core hybrid design structure featured on Alder Lake CPUs. The corporate initially in contrast the efficiency enhance versus the Skylake structure however now, Intel has offered us the efficiency per energy charts pitting its P-core and E-core subsequent to one another.
SoftwareZDNet

Microsoft's Windows Server 2022 is rolling out to mainstream users

With little public fanfare, Microsoft has started making its next release of Windows Server, known as Windows Server 2022, available to mainstream users. Windows Server 2022, which Microsoft has been developing for the past year-plus, is a Long Term Servicing Channel (LTSC) release and includes several new features. Windows Server...
Softwarewccftech.com

How to Force Uninstall Programs on Windows 10/11 Computers

Uninstalling programs is something we attempt every so often. It can be because we no longer need a program, the program may be causing problems, etc. Sometimes, you receive an error if you are trying to uninstall something, and the uninstallation doesn’t happen. At times like this, you can choose to uninstall forcefully. In this tutorial, I will show you how to force uninstall programs on Windows 10/11 computers.
ComputersHEXUS.net

All AMD Zen 4 processors to feature iGPUs by design

Some further interesting facts about yet-to-be released hardware have been gleaned from the Gigabyte ransomware data leak. Yesterday, I mentioned the AM5 platform details leak, after writing up a report on AMD 3D chiplet technology from the Hot Chips 33 symposium. Today I've been reading about AMD's plans to build iGPUs into all upcoming Zen4 processors, via VideoCardz, and Chips and Cheese.
Technologymspoweruser.com

Microsoft is bringing the Windows 11 look and feel to PowerToys

Developers are working to bring the Windows 11 design language to Microsoft’s Open Source PowerToys utility collection. One of those driving the update is designer and Microsoft MVP Niels Laute who posted a preview of the new look in the Settings app of the collection. The update brings new modern...
Softwarewindowscentral.com

Unsupported devices running Windows 11 may not receive updates

Microsoft recently confirmed a method for getting Windows 11 on unsupported devices. Given the unsupported nature of that method, there are risks. One such risk is that updates may not be guaranteed. Microsoft recently unveiled its updated PC Health Check app to help consumers gauge whether their machines are ready...

