KDE's Plasma Wayland Session Is "Finally Reaching Stability" Following Many Fixes
KDE developers have kicked off September by landing many fixes for their desktop stack, including around their Plasma Wayland session. KDE developer Nate Graham continues to publish his weekly development summaries outlining the work on the project. This week he had good things to say about the state now of KDE on Wayland. Nate wrote, "gazillions of bugfixes...Including many for the Plasma Wayland session! It’s finally reaching stability. I’m using it myself as a daily driver now. At this point my biggest annoyances are all with 3rd-party apps, not any KDE software. I know it’s taken a while, but I think we’re very nearly there!"www.phoronix.com
