Two Enterprising Kids Mine $35K a Month in $ETH Out of Their Garage
Two enterprising American boys managed to generate $35,000 a month via an Ethereum ($ETH) mining operation they set up in their garage. According to a report by Westport News (first reported by The Dallas Morning News), American brothers Ishaan and Aanysa Thakur, aged 14 and 9 respectively, who live in Frisco, Texas, have generated $35K a month in earnings from mining Ethereum. The brothers developed their idea for a home mining rig after hearing a bedtime story from their father about the rapid growth of Bitcoin.www.cryptoglobe.com
