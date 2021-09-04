CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Enterprising Kids Mine $35K a Month in $ETH Out of Their Garage

Cover picture for the articleTwo enterprising American boys managed to generate $35,000 a month via an Ethereum ($ETH) mining operation they set up in their garage. According to a report by Westport News (first reported by The Dallas Morning News), American brothers Ishaan and Aanysa Thakur, aged 14 and 9 respectively, who live in Frisco, Texas, have generated $35K a month in earnings from mining Ethereum. The brothers developed their idea for a home mining rig after hearing a bedtime story from their father about the rapid growth of Bitcoin.

