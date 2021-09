STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are searching for a driver who struck and seriously injured a teenager in West Brighton, then fled the scene. The 17-year-old victim was walking with friends near North Burgher and Cary avenues at about 5 p.m. Monday when witnesses said he was blindsided by the vehicle — described by police and witnesses as either a black or gray sedan. One witness recalled the car having four doors and tinted windows.