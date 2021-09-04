How NFT-Based Game Axie Infinity Is Providing Income for Jobless Around the World

HANOI, VIETNAM / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / When it comes to speed, give it to Formula 1 for featuring some of the fastest cars in the world. But for innovation within the space of blockchain technology, the gaming sector appears almost unrivaled, moving in a frantic speed race and now looking to rival DeFi's burgeoning industry. Since the Cambrian explosion experienced in the NFT sector this year, recording $2.3 billion and $2.4 billion in Q1 and Q2, respectively, it has continued to accelerate with no sign of a speed bump along its track. Not only has it attracted the attention of top NBA players, but the maverick investor Mark Cuban or other top artists are also now looking to explore the world of digital collectibles. As innovators keep exploring more use cases for decentralized ledger technology, Blockchain Games are gradually going mainstream, especially with the integration of the wildly successful NFT features into the mix.