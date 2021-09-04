CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How NFT-Based Game Axie Infinity Is Providing Income for Jobless Around the World

Cover picture for the articleAxie Infinity, one of the largest blockchain-based games on the market, is offering a way for users made jobless by the pandemic to make an income. Here is some information about Axie Infinity taken from its white paper:. “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through...

MarketsFortune

How Axie Infinity is offering a blockchain-backed living wage

Blockchain boosters have long touted cross-border remittances as a market that’s practically begging to be disrupted by their technology of choice, the public ledgers that underpin cryptocurrencies. But what if early blockchain proselytizers weren’t quite right? What if the biggest impact blockchains will have isn’t enabling overseas workers to send...
NFLbitcoinist.com

How Crypto Is Becoming More Applicable In The Real World

As per usual, crypto has been going through a fair amount of scrutiny. Whether it be the questioning the function of NFTs, concern over recent legislation in Congress, or uncertainty in crypto in general, a collection of major companies are singing a different tune. Ever since Tesla’s redacted customers’ ability...
Video Gamesdallassun.com

Discover the Latest Gem in the Vast World of NFT Games - Step Hero

HANOI, VIETNAM / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / When it comes to speed, give it to Formula 1 for featuring some of the fastest cars in the world. But for innovation within the space of blockchain technology, the gaming sector appears almost unrivaled, moving in a frantic speed race and now looking to rival DeFi's burgeoning industry. Since the Cambrian explosion experienced in the NFT sector this year, recording $2.3 billion and $2.4 billion in Q1 and Q2, respectively, it has continued to accelerate with no sign of a speed bump along its track. Not only has it attracted the attention of top NBA players, but the maverick investor Mark Cuban or other top artists are also now looking to explore the world of digital collectibles. As innovators keep exploring more use cases for decentralized ledger technology, Blockchain Games are gradually going mainstream, especially with the integration of the wildly successful NFT features into the mix.
Stockscryptoglobe.com

Cardano ($ADA) Has Potential to Hit $20 This Cycle, Says Popular Crypto Analyst

Popular cryptocurrency analyst and trader Benjamin Cowen has revealed he believes the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization Cardano ($ADA) has the potential to hit $20 this bull cycle while outperforming bitcoin. In a video, first spotted by Daily Hold, Cowen noted he believes Cardano’s price surge so far this year...
Marketsbitcoinist.com

Phemex Jumps Into Crypto’s Next Frontier By Listing Axie Infinity (AXS)

Popular crypto exchange Phemex recently listed three of the most popular crypto tokens – Polygon (MATIC), Solana (SOL), and Axie Infinity Shards (AXS), paired with USDT. Each of these assets represents a sector that has seen enormous growth over the past months. However, AXS might hold the greatest potential to...
RetailInvestorPlace

The 7 Best Startups the Crowd Likes on StartEngine Right Now

“Invest, Trade, and Build Your Startup Portfolio.” This is a motto on equity crowdfunding platform StartEngine. If you are looking to invest in strong, young growth companies; discover new promising investment ideas; and trade on a secondary market for startups then you can visit StartEngine. There, you can explore the large list of options and narrow down your investment criteria for the best startups for your portfolio.
EconomyCoinTelegraph

Major job postings from the crypto space in 2021

As crypto and blockchain firms grow and need to navigate regulatory and economic challenges for the industry, many have to hire outside to find the best workers. This year, major companies, financial institutions, and even government agencies announced they were searching for fresh blood to help them adapt to the ever-changing crypto space.
Video Gamesbirminghamnews.net

YoHero Metaverse, an Upgraded Version of Axie Infinity will be Launching in September

In July and August, Axie Infinity had led the game, yet the emergence of YoHero, which is referred to by the industry as an upgraded version of Axie Infinity, changed the climate. The latter rapidly became a hit in the Southeast Asian gold farming market, becoming the new blockchain game threatening the throne of Axie Infinity." In September, the upgraded version of Axie Infinity's YoHero metaverse built by the SM community of Axie Infinity's early core community based on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) became the best choice with its fair and just P2E (paly to earn) model.
Axie Infinity Beginners Guide and Tips

Axie Infinity Beginners Guide and Tips

Axie Infinity has been a major topic this year as it gains popularity in countries such as the Philippines, where players earn a cryptocurrency called Small Love Potion (SLP), which can be converted via crypto-exchanges to fiat real-world paper money. Sky Mavis owns the game, as well as the Axie Infinity game launcher hub, the Ronin wallet (Crypto & NFT), the Axie marketplace, and the popular Play-to-Earn game Axie Infinity. In this beginners guide, we will do a quick rundown on Axie Infinity and to have a better understanding of what it actually is.
Marketsbeincrypto.com

FTX Launches NFT Platform for US-Based Clients

Popular cryptocurrency exchange FTX has launched a non-fungible (NFT) marketplace for customers living in the United States. FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Tweeted on Monday a link that simply read, “Make your own NFTs,” thus, announcing the launch of FTX’s native NFT platform. The platform is exclusive to customers in the United States for the time being and was designed to allow them to mint, buy and sell custom NFTs. Each NFT will be traded cross-chain across Ethereum and Solana. Additional features such as deposits and withdrawals are expected to be available soon, which will allow users to deposit external NFTs onto FTX. This is particularly interesting as users from other peer-to-peer marketplaces like OpenSea or Solanart will now be able to enjoy their NFTs on FTX U.S.
Marketscryptoglobe.com

Cardano Founder Deals With Concurrency FUD, a Second Japanese Exchange Lists $ADA

Shortly after Minswap, the first decentralized application (DApp) on Cardano’s public testnet went live, users started starting getting concurrency-related errors, which led to Cardano critics claiming that this meant that its accounting model cannot support concurrency. At 20:20 UTC on Wednesday (September 1), Cardano’s public testnet hard forked into the...
Video Gamesbitcoinist.com

BTC365: Earn from Playing Games like Axie Infinity

The BTC365 Team – 9th Sept 2021: If you’ve ever wanted to relive your childhood days by breeding and battling fantastical digital beasts, you’re in luck. Axie Infinity is the newest digital game to ride the NFT wave, offering players the opportunity to indulge in nostalgia and paying them for the pleasure. According to a Bloomberg article, Axie recorded almost $30 million in Ether transactions daily in August alone. This is a staggering sum of money if you consider that players are in essence doing little more than raising cartoon salamanders in captivity and making them fight.
Economybeincrypto.com

How GoCrypto-Binance Pay Alliance Could Boost Crypto’s Mass Adoption

On Sept. 9, 2021, cryptocurrency payments network GoCrypto officially announced a new partnership with Binance Pay. The alliance between the two now enables GoCrypto to fully integrate the Binance Pay crypto payment technology into its fast-growing network. “This is no small potato,” GoCrypto emphatically stated in the announcement citing that...

