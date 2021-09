Oregon Ducks star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux trolled the team’s doubters and LeBron James following the team’s 35-28 upset win. The Oregon Ducks had never defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes in nine games the two teams were pitted against each other. Oregon’s chances did take a hit after star pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux was ruled out of Saturday’s game due to an ankle injury. Yet, the Ducks went onto to pull off the upset of upsets by defeating the third-ranked school 35-28.