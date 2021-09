Xiaomi has always treated MIUI with plenty of respect, care and attention, as technically its first and still one of its most successful products. Things are going great with the latest MIUI 12.5, as well as the later-unveiled 12.5 Enhanced Edition, which are already making their way on to international units. MIUI 13 is also right around the corner, slated for a late June release and Xiaomi also recently invested in something called a Pioneer Team, specifically tasked with gathering and addressing MIUI user feedback. One of the best ways to keep an eye on potential upcoming MIUI features are the beta channels and particularly those features that reach a beta testing stage. One such newcomer that caught our attention is called MIUI Pure Mode.