The next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is finally moving forward on the big screen. We've seen Black Widow, and the second of four MCU movies planned for this year, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is set to open in just a few weeks. Between the films and the Disney+ TV series the larger story of the universe is now progressing once again, but progressing towards what? While we would expect to get a new Avengers team up movie at some point, it's far from clear when that will be and Kevin Feige says that Marvel Studios is in no hurry.