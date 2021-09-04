Boxer Jeanette Zacarias Zapata Dead at 18 After Being Knocked Out in a Fight
The Mexican boxer was placed in a medically induced coma after suffering several blows in the head during the match with Marie Pier Houle in Montreal, Canada. AceShowbiz - A young boxer has passed away of injuries she sustained during a fight. Jeanette Zacarias Zapata from Mexico died five days after she was knocked out in a boxing event held in Montreal, Canada on Saturday night, August 28.www.aceshowbiz.com
