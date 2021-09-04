CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boxer Jeanette Zacarias Zapata Dead at 18 After Being Knocked Out in a Fight

Cover picture for the articleThe Mexican boxer was placed in a medically induced coma after suffering several blows in the head during the match with Marie Pier Houle in Montreal, Canada. AceShowbiz - A young boxer has passed away of injuries she sustained during a fight. Jeanette Zacarias Zapata from Mexico died five days after she was knocked out in a boxing event held in Montreal, Canada on Saturday night, August 28.

Mexican Boxer Succumbs To Injuries Five Days After Fight

Jeanette Zacarias Zapata, a female Mexican boxer, has died five days after suffering brutal injuries against Marie-Pier Houle in a Montreal ring. Groupe Yvon Michel, who organized the event at IGA Stadium Saturday night, confirmed that she succumbed to injuries on Thursday. “It is with great sadness and torment that...
Boxer Jeanette Zacarias dies from in-ring injuries at age 18

Jeanette Zacarias, an 18-year-old pro boxer from Mexico, died Thursday afternoon from injuries sustained during a fight last Saturday. The news was confirmed by Yvon Michel, who promoted the card in Montreal, Canada on which Zacarias was injured. Zacarias, from Aguascalientes, Mexico, was stopped standing after the fourth round of her six-round scheduled welterweight bout against Marie Pier Houle at Stade IGA in Montreal.
Jeanette Zacarias Zapata In Critical But Stable Condition, Says Promoter

Mexican boxer Jeanette Zacarias Zapata is still fighting for her life, although her condition has reportedly improved since she was hospitalized Saturday night. The 18-year-old suffered life-threatening brain damage after getting knocked out by Marie-Pier Houle in a women’s welterweight contest at the IGA Stadium on Aug. 28 in Montreal on the undercard of the Kim Clavel-Maria Soledad Vargas feature bout.
Female Mexican boxer dies 5 days after fight in Montreal

MONTREAL (AP) — A female Mexican boxer died Thursday, five days after being injured in a Montreal ring. Groupe Yvon Michel, the organizer of the boxing event, said Thursday that 18-year-old Jeanette Zacarias Zapata died from injuries sustained in a bout with Marie-Pier Houle on Saturday night at IGA stadium.
WBC President says boxing must learn from Jeanette Zapata tragedy

World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman addressed some of the issues surrounding the death of tragic Jeanette Zapata in his weekly round-up of news. Sulaiman pointed out that the last seven days had been challenging for everyone involved as a teenager died days after a contest. Pointing to a six-month...
