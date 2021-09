If your summer vacations have come and gone like mine have, don't worry because this story isn't specific to just travel wardrobes. But perhaps you do have an end-of-summer trip coming up and you want to dress accordingly, allow me to fill you in on what fashion people have unofficially chosen as the world's best vacation dress style. If you guessed linen dresses, you are the winner. Show me a fashion person on vacation and I'll point out their linen dress outfit post.