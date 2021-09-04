Weak Jobs Report Sends Mixed Signals

Dan Laboe here, Editor of the Headline Trader, covering for Jim the Whiz Giaquinto, who should be back in action on Tuesday after Labor Day. The public equity markets were quiet going into this long holiday weekend, as the irony of a bad jobs report on the eve of Labor Day weekend reverberated in investors' indecision today. The low volumes and muted price action on what should have been a market-moving morning of data (nonfarm payroll Friday) lead me to believe that bigshot (equity-focused) money managers are already on their yachts. On the other hand, fixed-income activity was vibrant as bond investors moved on the inflationary implications of one of this morning's employment figures.