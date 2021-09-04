CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Weak Jobs Report Sends Mixed Signals

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 8 days ago

Dan Laboe here, Editor of the Headline Trader, covering for Jim the Whiz Giaquinto, who should be back in action on Tuesday after Labor Day. The public equity markets were quiet going into this long holiday weekend, as the irony of a bad jobs report on the eve of Labor Day weekend reverberated in investors' indecision today. The low volumes and muted price action on what should have been a market-moving morning of data (nonfarm payroll Friday) lead me to believe that bigshot (equity-focused) money managers are already on their yachts. On the other hand, fixed-income activity was vibrant as bond investors moved on the inflationary implications of one of this morning's employment figures.

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day Weekend#The Headline Trader#Aapl#Msft#Amzn#Googl#Dow Jones#Fed#Covid#Leisure
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
StocksValueWalk

Waiting for the Long-Overdue Stock Market Correction

In his Weekend Reading Notes to investors, while commenting on the long-overdue stock market correction, Louis Navellier wrote:. This Event-Driven Fund Won In August With The Largest U.S. Cannabis REIT. DG Value Partners II Class C was up 9.05% for August, bringing its year-to-date return to 44.82%. The S&P 500...
StocksPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Stocks fall in afternoon trading, widening weekly losses

Stocks edged lower Thursday afternoon on Wall Street in choppy trading while investors continue assessing the pace of economic growth. The holiday-shortened week has given investors several reports, some conflicting, to review for clues on the direction of the economy's recovery. The broader market has been choppy amid concerns that the recovery has slowed.
StocksPosted by
Times Leader

Stocks end lower on Wall Street, extending weekly losses

Stocks on Wall Street lost more ground Thursday after a small early gain faded, keeping the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq headed for their first weekly decline in three weeks. The S&P 500 fell 0.5%, its fourth straight drop. Health care and technology companies were the biggest weights on the benchmark index, offsetting gains by banks and energy stocks.
StocksPosted by
Financial World

Wall St. ends sharply lower as jobless claims hit 18-month low

On Thursday, all three key indices of Wall Street had rounded off the session lower amid an investors’ rotation to cyclicals, as US Labour Department data had revealed earlier in the day that US weekly initial jobless claims fell to an 18-month low last week, soothing worries of a slowdown in economic recovery, however, also had stoked frets that the Federal Reserve could ease its fiscal stimulus for the economy much earlier-than-anticipated.
StocksUSA Today

Global markets and Wall Street futures rise after weak U.S. jobs report

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets and Wall Street futures rose Monday after weak U.S. hiring in August fueled expectations that the Federal Reserve might postpone withdrawal of economic stimulus that has boosted stock prices. London and Frankfurt opened higher. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong rose. Investors appeared to welcome...
Stockscheddar.com

Stocks Close Mixed After Lackluster August Jobs Report

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones closed lower Friday after a lackluster August jobs report. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 235,000 in August - about half of the 750,000 estimate. Bob Doll, Chief Investment Officer at Crossmark Global Investments, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss investor skittishness after the jobs report, as well as an outlook for the second half of the year as the COVID-19 Delta variant lingers.
Business94.1 Duke FM

Analysis-Weak August U.S. jobs report throws doubt on Fed taper

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The weak U.S. jobs report for August complicates what had seemed a clear path for the Federal Reserve to begin trimming its bond purchases, undershooting the expectations of the central bank’s most hawkish members and signaling the coronavirus Delta variant has begun to affect the recovery in a meaningful way.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Dollar remains firmly in red despite weak US jobs report

The dollar kept bearish tone despite much weaker than expected US non-farm payrolls report that was expected to depress the risk mode and lift safe-haven greenback. Investors remained cautiously optimistic and assuming that weak labor data won’t significantly hurt overall economic recovery, even though many economists downgraded their estimations for Q3 GDP due to worsening health situation and persisting supply issues.
StocksPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Stock indexes turn mixed after jobs report, bond yields rise

The major stock indexes are mixed on Wall Street after the Labor Department reported that U.S. employers created far fewer jobs than expected last month. The S&P 500 index was flat as of 2:34 p.m. Eastern and on pace for its second straight weekly gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq composite was up 0.2%.
Energy Industrytheedgemarkets.com

Oil slips as weak US jobs report gives 'reality check'

NEW YORK (Sept 4): Oil prices fell on Friday after a weaker than expected U.S. jobs report indicated a patchy economic recovery that could mean slower fuel demand during a resurgent pandemic. Losses were capped by concerns that U.S. supply would remain limited in the wake of Hurricane Ida, which...
EconomyFlorida Star

‘Gut Wrenching’ Weak Jobs Report Disappoints

It was sobering jobs report on Friday, with hiring sharply down, leaving many economists and other observers surprised at the sudden falloff in new employment. The rise in the Delta variant provided the United States economy with a Covid-19 deja vu. But some economists said the slowdown isn’t an indication of a coronavirus recession redux. “Woof” is how economist Michael […]
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Nasdaq Composite marks 35th record close of 2021 but S&P 500, Dow limp lower after weak Friday jobs report

U.S. stock indexes ended mixed Friday, with the Nasdaq booking its 35th record close of 2021, but the other two main bourses closing lower, heading into a three-day Labor Day weekend, after a report on monthly employment from the Labor Department came in weaker than expected, sparking fresh questions about the job market's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic amid the spread of the delta variant. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 0.2% on the session and booked a weekly decline of 0.24%. The S&P 500 index finished 0.03% lower on Friday but marked a 0.6% gain...

Comments / 0

Community Policy