Post-Euros hangover? What post-Euros hangover? Just 53 days on from their first major tournament final in almost as many years, England showed remarkable signs of both recovery and defiance in Budapest, even if Declan Rice may wake up in the morning with a heavy head.Rice, who revealed during the summer that he has never tried a pint of beer in his life, was the first to pick up one of the many plastic cups thrown in the direction of Raheem Sterling after he opened the scoring early in the second half, staring down the black-shirted Hungarian fans behind the goal.He...