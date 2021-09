A woman in Florida who was hospitalised with Covid-19 returned home to a "nightmare" scene, finding her husband dead after he also contracted the virus. When Lisa Steadman, 58, returned home from her time in the hospital, she found her husband, Ron, had died in their bedroom. She spoke with Fox13 News about her devastating discovery. “It was like walking into a horror film, and I wish I had never seen him like that because I can’t get that picture out of my head,” she said.She revealed that neither she or her husband had been vaccinated. Ms Steadman sought...