VB | Home Opener Spoiled by San Jose State in 3-1 Defeat

MORAGA, Calif. — Saint Mary's Volleyball hosted their first match of the 2021 season on Friday night, welcoming in San Jose State. After a perfect 3-0 start on the road for the Gaels, they were greeted by a Spartan team that was ready to put up a fight, and that they did. Despite Saint Mary's coming back and taking the second set, San Jose State pulled away and won the final two sets for a 3-1 win, with finals of 17-25, 25-19, 20-25, and 25-23. With the loss, Saint Mary's falls to 3-1 while San Jose State runs its record to 4-1.