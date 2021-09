Ashley Westwood admits Burnley have had a tough start to the campaign, but believes the tireless work ethic, new signings and emerging youth bodes well for the season ahead. The Clarets have registered only a point from their opening three games, but were unlucky to leave empty handed in the season-opening 2-1 defeat with Brighton, while there were positives in the 1-1 draw with Leeds. Next up? A tricky game at Everton in front of the Sky cameras on Monday Night Football.