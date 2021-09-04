CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Saudi state media companies to start moving from Dubai to Riyadh

By Aziz Yaakoubi
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cOrdE_0bmVQ3Tp00
General view in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, June 21 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

DUBAI, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Dubai-based Saudi state-owned media companies will start moving staff this month to the capital Riyadh, sources said, as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman presses ahead with plans to remould the kingdom as a regional business hub.

The move follows a Saudi government decision earlier this year to stop giving state contracts to companies and commercial institutions that base their Middle East headquarters in any other country in the region.

State-owned Al-Arabiya and Al Hadath TV channels informed their employees this week about plans to start broadcasting 12 hours a day from Riyadh by next January, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

They added that it could take up to two years to complete the relocation.

MBC Group, the Middle East's largest media company, and Asharq News, a newly created television news channel, have also internally discussed plans to move to Riyadh, the sources said.

The Saudi government took ownership of a majority stake in MBC Group when authorities acted to seize assets from those caught up in an anti-corruption investigation in 2018.

MBC, Arabiya and Hadath are based in Dubai Media City, the United Arab Emirates' media hub that hosts hundreds of media companies and most of their Middle East headquarters. Asharq News is based in Riyadh but has a large hub in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

Arabiya and Hadath did not respond to requests for comment.

MBC said in a statement sent to Reuters that back in February 2020 the MBC Group chairman publicly announced the intention to establish a new headquarters in Riyadh which would involve creating a business and production hub.

"Our plans are on track," the statement said.

Asharq News, owned by Saudi Research and Marketing Group (4210.SE), said that since its inception Riyadh was the main hub for the network operations, with regional offices, including in Dubai.

"Back in February 2020, the company that owns Asharq ... signed an agreement to be a part of the intended Media City/Creative Zone in Riyadh," it added.

Bloomberg reported about the media companies' relocation plans earlier this week.

Despite being close allies, Saudi Arabia and the neighbouring UAE are competing to attract investors and businesses as they both pursue plans to diversify their economies in a post-oil era.

Their national interests have diverged increasingly over the past few years, as well as their views on regional issues such as in their relations with Israel and Turkey.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Reuters

Reuters

178K+
Followers
205K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Media#Media Company#Al Arabiya#Al Hadath Tv#Mbc Group#Asharq News#Media City Creative Zone#Bloomberg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Saudi Arabia
Related
Middle EastPosted by
Daily Herald

Saudi Arabia, 20 years after 9/11: 'A country in the making'

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- The Saudi Arabia of today is far different from the Saudi Arabia of Sept. 11, 2001. All but four of the 19 hijackers on 9/11 were Saudi citizens, and the Saudi kingdom was the birthplace of Osama bin Laden, the head of al-Qaida and mastermind of the attack 20 years ago. In the two decades since then, Saudi Arabia has confronted al-Qaida on its own soil, revamped its textbooks, worked to curb terror financing and partnered with the United States to counter terrorism.
Worldroutesonline.com

Bahraini carrier Gulf Air to enter Israel market

The planned service comes nearly a year after the two countries normalized their diplomatic relations. Bahrain’s Gulf Air plans to launch its inaugural route to Israel before the end of the month—almost a year after the two countries formally established diplomatic relations. The airline will begin scheduled operations from Sept....
Middle Eastbluewaterhealthyliving.com

Two decades after 9/11, Saudi Arabia seeks softer image

Two decades after Saudi Arabian militants masterminded and carried out the September 11 attacks, the desert kingdom is striving for change in a reform drive aimed at updating its ultra-conservative image. Women can drive and cinemas have reopened in the “new” Saudi Arabia under crown prince and de facto ruler...
Middle EastHealthcare IT News

'It's the right time for companies to consider coming and exploring opportunities in Saudi'

Experts gathered this week for the 'Public meets Private Webinar - An In-depth look at PPP Healthcare programmes in Saudi Arabia'. The Department for International Trade at the British Embassy and the Ministry of Health in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) are currently hosting a series of webinars as part of Vision 2030 to develop and transform healthcare aiming to improve the living standard through its strategic initiatives. The first of these webinars covered the progress of PPP-Public Private Partnership programmes and discussed present opportunities for private investors and suppliers.
Middle Easttheedgemarkets.com

Saudi TV stations begin shift to Riyadh in challenge to Dubai

(Sept 1): Saudi Arabian news channels are starting to transfer operations out of Dubai amid a push by the country’s crown prince to get multinational companies to relocate their headquarters to the kingdom. Staff at Al Arabiya and Al Hadath, both part of which operate under the same media umbrella,...
WorldCleveland Jewish News

Gulf Air to launch flights between Bahrain and Israel

Bahrain’s Gulf Air announced via Twitter on Thursday that it will begin two weekly, direct flights to Tel Aviv starting on Sept. 30. Ambassador Houda Nonoo, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain and former ambassador to the United States, tweeted: “I will always remember that moment when I learned that #Bahrain would be establishing relations with #Israel. There has been tremendous momentum this past year and I am just as excited today as I was then.”
Politicswashingtonnewsday.com

Ex–Russian President Vladimir Putin says the 9/11 anniversary is a good time to reflect on the United States’ failed war on terror.

Ex–Russian President Vladimir Putin says the 9/11 anniversary is a good time to reflect on the United States’ failed war on terror. The failure of the US engagement in Afghanistan to eradicate terrorism, a goal that demands “the entire world community,” according to former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, should be remembered on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

The Taliban are lying, France's foreign minister says

PARIS (Reuters) - The Taliban are lying and France will not have any relationship with its newly-formed government, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said late on Saturday before heading for talks in Qatar on Sunday to discuss future evacuations from Afghanistan. “They said they would let some foreigners and Afghans...
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Russian elections expose Putin's fears

Russia’s stage-managed parliamentary (Duma) and regional elections on Sept. 17-19 demonstrate that the Kremlin views democracy and decentralization as a threat to the survival of the Putin regime. The Kremlin has applied repressive measures, including banning independent candidates, blocking websites, outlawing civic initiatives, and prohibiting public rallies. These steps indicate...
CancerWired UK

A strange Covid-19 origin theory is gaining traction

In early August 2021, a preprint reported a potentially huge discovery. Researchers had looked at samples that were collected as part of measles and rubella surveillance in Italy. They reported the detection of evidence of Sars-CoV-2 genetic material in the samples of eleven subjects taken before the pandemic – with the earliest case going as far back as late summer 2019. This would mean that the virus was circulating in Italy much earlier than December 8, thought to be the date of the first known case in Wuhan.
PoliticsNew York Post

China shares supposed video of Taliban using US military planes as toys

China has mocked the United States’ chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan by sharing footage that supposedly shows Taliban fighters turning abandoned US military planes into toys. Chinese governmental official Lijian Zhao, the spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, tweeted the video Thursday. “The graveyard of EMPIRES and their WAR MACHINES. Talibans have...
Aerospace & DefenseUS News and World Report

Qatar Airways Plane Returns From Kabul, Al-Jazeera Reports

DUBAI (Reuters) -A Qatar Airways plane returned to Doha from Kabul on Friday, carrying 156 passengers, Qatar-based al-Jazeera TV channel said. Qatar Airways flew on Thursday the first international charter flight out of Kabul since the Taliban took over the Afghan capital. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Edmund Blair...

Comments / 0

Community Policy