WSOC | Another Late Goal Sees Gaels Take Down UC Riverside

MORAGA, Calif. — Once again, the Saint Mary's women's soccer team welcomed Moraga to the late show as struck in the final ten minutes against UC Riverside to extend the Gaels' unbeaten streak to five games to start the season. After pushing Cal all the way through a double overtime to settle for their first draw, Saint Mary's quickly returned to their winning ways on Friday afternoon at Saint Mary's Stadium with the 1-0 win.