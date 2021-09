This story is part of our September 2021 issue. To subscribe, click here. As near as they can figure, Julie Morehead and Andrew Ryback say the grand opening of Bank of Feather River’s new building in downtown Yuba City was the moment they started talking seriously about joining their community banks. Ryback is president and CEO of Quincy-based Plumas Bank, and Plumas was making upgrades to some of its own branches, so he was looking for ideas. Morehead was president and CEO at the Bank of Feather River. On that early May day in 2019, Ryback stopped by to take a look.