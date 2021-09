For days, social media has been filled with farewell messages from young Afghans who left Kabul in one of the last rescue flights. They say goodbye not only to their homeland, but also to a failed project that has shaped their lives over the past twenty years. It was an attempt to create a new state in Afghanistan that was supposed to guarantee a minimum of freedom and rights. “The backpack was not big enough to hold all of my dreams,” one wrote. “I left everything I worked for twenty years,” wrote another.