The UK's vaccine advisory body has refused to give the green light to vaccinating healthy children aged 12 to 15 years old on health grounds alone. As children are at such low risk from the virus, they decided that vaccination would offer only "marginal gain" and, therefore, there was "insufficient" evidence to offer mass vaccination for this age group. But the JCVI said the government could consider wider issues including disruption to schools. Meanwhile, an extra 200,000 teenagers with underlying conditions will now be eligible for two doses.