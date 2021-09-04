iX-Workshops: KRITIS – Additional test procedure competence & practice
The critical infrastructures (KRITIS) are subject to special security requirements. This is anchored in Section 8a (1) of the BSIG. The iX workshop KRITIS Hands-on provides operators of critical infrastructures with how they can implement the requirements of the law; in the workshop Additional test procedure competence for § 8a BSIG After passing the final examination, auditors receive the additional qualification “Additional test procedure competence for § 8a BSIG” at the end of the course.marketresearchtelecast.com
