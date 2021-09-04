CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
iX-Workshops: KRITIS – Additional test procedure competence & practice

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe critical infrastructures (KRITIS) are subject to special security requirements. This is anchored in Section 8a (1) of the BSIG. The iX workshop KRITIS Hands-on provides operators of critical infrastructures with how they can implement the requirements of the law; in the workshop Additional test procedure competence for § 8a BSIG After passing the final examination, auditors receive the additional qualification “Additional test procedure competence for § 8a BSIG” at the end of the course.

