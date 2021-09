A collision between a car and an 18-wheeled tanker on Thursday evening temporarily closed a portion of I-20 eastbound and the Augusta Canal. Richmond County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Kimberly Lee reported the crash via news release at 7:45 p.m. The accident occurred just past exit 200 and before the Augusta Canal. Augusta Fire & EMA tweeted at 8:56 p.m. that both vehicles had been engulfed in flames, but the fire was under control. No flames could be seen from the westbound lane as of 9:45 p.m.