CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moore County, TX

Moore Co. Chamber to host 2nd Annual Ears and Beers Festival Sept. 11

thepampanews.com
 7 days ago

The 2nd Annual Ears & Beers Festival will take place Saturday, September 11th, starting at 11 a.m. and ending at 9 p.m. It will be held at the Moore County Courthouse Square. Activities will include a Two Man Team Corn Hole Tournament, sponsored by JBS, Inc., a Corn Eating Contest, sponsored by the Texas Farm Bureau, a 9-11 Remembrance Tribute, bouncy house for the kids, Vendors, Food Trucks, Beer Gardens located on the North and South end of the festival and Bands including the Roman Carbajal Band, The Band Monarch and country music entertainer William Beckmann, with music starting at 3 p.m.

www.thepampanews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
County
Moore County, TX
Moore County, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer Gardens#North And South#Moore Co#Jbs Inc#The Texas Farm Bureau#Food Trucks#The Band Monarch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
Related
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Raducanu completes fairytale in New York by winning U.S. Open

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Britain's Emma Raducanu completed a Grand Slam fairytale on Saturday by beating Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 in the battle of the teens to be crowned U.S. Open champion. The 18-year-old became the first ever qualifier to win a Grand Slam title and the...
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

Vaccine mandates test Biden ties with labor

President Biden ’s strong ties to labor unions could be put to the test by his administration's embrace of vaccine mandates. Biden on Thursday unveiled a much more heavy-handed approach to combating COVID-19 compared to what the administration has favored in the past. In a speech, he scolded vaccine-hesitant and...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC: Unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced results from a study Friday that found unvaccinated individuals were 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. The research, spanning more than 600,000 people in 13 jurisdictions, also determined that unvaccinated populations were over 10 times...
TennisPosted by
CNN

Novak Djokovic is one win away from a calendar grand slam and 21st major title

(CNN) — Novak Djokovic is one win away from a record-breaking 21st major title and the first calendar grand slam in men's singles since 1969. He needed the full five sets to do it, but the world No. 1 from Serbia defeated No. 4 Alexander Zverev of Germany 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in the US Open semifinal at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy