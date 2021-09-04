Moore Co. Chamber to host 2nd Annual Ears and Beers Festival Sept. 11

The 2nd Annual Ears & Beers Festival will take place Saturday, September 11th, starting at 11 a.m. and ending at 9 p.m. It will be held at the Moore County Courthouse Square. Activities will include a Two Man Team Corn Hole Tournament, sponsored by JBS, Inc., a Corn Eating Contest, sponsored by the Texas Farm Bureau, a 9-11 Remembrance Tribute, bouncy house for the kids, Vendors, Food Trucks, Beer Gardens located on the North and South end of the festival and Bands including the Roman Carbajal Band, The Band Monarch and country music entertainer William Beckmann, with music starting at 3 p.m.