Reflections from WT: Faith on Campus

Who are you? We usually answer that question with our name. Then comes the next question, “Who are you, really?” You might respond with, “What do you mean?”. What I’m trying to get at here is, as Christians, our identity is intimately intertwined with Christ. When we are spending time with Him in prayer and scripture study, we get to know Him more and more and we become more like Him (Ephesians 4:22-24). The next step in our identify in Christ is our authority as believers. We have been given power through the Holy Spirit that I’m pretty sure that many of us don’t tap into on most days. I have seen people adrift on the waves of their daily challenges and they don’t realize that they have the power and authority to overcome.