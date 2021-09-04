CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

AAA Texas: Ida Brings Temporary Gas Price Volatility to Many Texas Metros

By Submitted by AAA Texas
thepampanews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.81 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is two cents more than from this day last week and is 90 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.16 per gallon while drivers in Victoria are paying the least at $2.69 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.18, which is three cents more when compared to this day last week and 95 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

www.thepampanews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
El Paso, TX
City
Victoria, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Infrastructure#Metropolitan Areas#Refineries#Texas Metros#The Colonial Pipeline#Iphone#The Approved Auto Repair#Aaa Com Repair#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Related
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Raducanu completes fairytale in New York by winning U.S. Open

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Britain's Emma Raducanu completed a Grand Slam fairytale on Saturday by beating Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 in the battle of the teens to be crowned U.S. Open champion. The 18-year-old became the first ever qualifier to win a Grand Slam title and the...
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

Vaccine mandates test Biden ties with labor

President Biden ’s strong ties to labor unions could be put to the test by his administration's embrace of vaccine mandates. Biden on Thursday unveiled a much more heavy-handed approach to combating COVID-19 compared to what the administration has favored in the past. In a speech, he scolded vaccine-hesitant and...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC: Unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced results from a study Friday that found unvaccinated individuals were 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. The research, spanning more than 600,000 people in 13 jurisdictions, also determined that unvaccinated populations were over 10 times...
TennisPosted by
CNN

Novak Djokovic is one win away from a calendar grand slam and 21st major title

(CNN) — Novak Djokovic is one win away from a record-breaking 21st major title and the first calendar grand slam in men's singles since 1969. He needed the full five sets to do it, but the world No. 1 from Serbia defeated No. 4 Alexander Zverev of Germany 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in the US Open semifinal at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy