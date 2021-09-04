Victory in Japan Anniversary

It was just 70 years ago today, August 31, 1951, when the U.S. First Marine Division assaulted Communist positions on the soon to be named Bloody Ridge. Gone were the big battles of maneuver that defined the first year of the Korean War. Now began the outpost battles, to take the high ground, and be king of the hill. And with the Communist armies of North Korea and China now better equipped with artillery, almost matching the UN in gun tubes, massive bombardments made major offensives cost prohibitive. The Battle of Bloody Ridge would last until September 3rd and cost the U.S. Marines 2,700 Casualties. The war was stalemated, and with the peace talks stalled, it looked like it would go on forever.