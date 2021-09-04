Victory in Japan Anniversary

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleWorld War II began September 1, 1939 in Europe. The United States entered the war one day after December 7, 1941, when Axis Power Japan attacked the U. S. Naval Base at Hawaii. On June 6, 1944, American forces joined by other Allied forces invaded German-controlled France. Germany surrendered May 8, 1945, and the war in Europe came to an end. The U. S. dropped the first atomic bomb on Hiroshima on August 6, 1945. The war with Japan continued until Japan surrendered August 14, 1945. (Because of time zone date variations, the date of surrender was August 14 (in the US) or 15 (in Japan). The surrender papers were signed on September 2, 1945, in Japan on the USS Missouri. World War II was officially over. While estimates vary, 70 million people were killed during the war (about 3% of the world’s population); 24 million of whom were military casualties. The United States suffered 418,000 military and civilian deaths.

