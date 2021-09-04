CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Just a thought: Big lessons learned from little critters

By Rick Kraft
thepampanews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou are sitting outside relaxing and minding your own business when all of a sudden you feel something on your neck. You quickly slap at it thinking a fly landed on you and low and behold, when you pull your hand away, you find you have an ant crawling up the back of your neck.

www.thepampanews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Ford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lessons Learned#Critters#Ants#Cat#Stress#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
AnimalsSt. Cloud Times

Carlson: 'Critter wars' can be exhausting, but it's great having wildlife in the yard

Living in the country in a wooded setting is not for everyone. However, even though it can be challenging and a lot of work, we love seeing the wildlife. Part of the work and frustration of where we live comes from what we call the critter wars. The wildlife is always trying to take advantage of the garden and flowers. This year has been more of a challenge than most.
AnimalsNWI.com

What to do when critters invade your yard

DEAR JOAN — We have had a critter digging under our fence for over 30 years! We recently set up a camera and found a skunk, who is going from our yard into the neighbors'. They have a very overgrown yard and keep chickens in a coop. We don't mind...
AnimalsFarm and Dairy

Lessons learned from dog days of summer

Last week was a miserable one for many of us with hay that would not dry and cows and calves under heat stress, but there were lessons to be learned. The first is that you will spend even more time than normal sitting at the computer. Utilizing activity data and rumination data to manage cows has become an important part of cow management on our farm. The activity data has been a great addition for heat and illness detection.
AnimalsObserver

Knowing your backyard bugs, insects

I recently spent some time with a delightful 3-year-old. Among other things, she was entranced by the creepy crawlies — they were all bugs to her. Of course, I immediately found her a container for her insects and we became bug-hunting buddies. Grasshoppers and crickets were the most prolific. She was a master at catching them, and every other little crawly. Already at three, she has the dexterity to catch things without hurting them, even the fast spiders and moths. It is quite remarkable.
Animalsthewichitan.com

SATIRE: First Day Critters

The first day coming back to school is never easy. Whether you have an 8 a.m. or it is your first day in college, it can be difficult to shake off the summer and get back into the groove of school. However, students aren’t the only ones having to readjust back to school-life this fall. Our fellow campus critters have to as well.
Kidst2conline.com

10 Valuable Life Lessons Kids Learn From Camping

There’s no doubt that children love camping, they enjoy the natural breeze, open spaces and wild experiences as well as the other fun activities. We’re sure your children also love to camp out into wide-open wilderness and relish the natural beauty. However, as much as it’s an adventurous venture, camping can also help your child learn numerous valuable lessons.
AmericasThrive Global

Three Powerful Lessons on Humanity to Learn from 9/11

On the eve of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on our country, we might take a moment to reflect on what we can learn from that fateful day that changed history forever. According to this article, 9/11 taught us deep lessons about life, humanity, and ourselves that will...
RecipesAllrecipes.com

Lessons Learned

"I finally understand why people like to cook and bake — and why they find it relaxing. I started reading recipes last year and then jumped in and started cooking. I understand the satisfaction in a recipe well done!" —JULIE ATCHICK of Hatboro, Pennsylvania. "The best part of cooking, baking,...
John F. Kennedymanisteenews.com

MICHELLE GRAVES: Lessons learned from 9/11

I woke up on the top bunk of my dorm room at Central Michigan University. My older sister was crammed into the bunk with me because it was my 18th birthday and I'd only really been away from home for about two weeks. We went into the living area of...
AnimalsPosted by
FMX 94.5

Don’t Let A Praying Mantis Lurk Around Your Hummingbird Feeder

A coworker of mine noticed a few dead hummingbirds near her hummingbird feeders in the backyard. She recalled seeing a praying mantis perched on top of the bird feeder and without really thinking much about it, she moved it to another location, only for it to return days later. A quick google search revealed that those holy, bright green insects are actually capable of killing and eating a hummingbird.
Animals12tomatoes.com

How To Keep Moles And Voles Out Of Your Garden

Moles and voles are typically not harmful creatures, that is, unless you have a garden. Anyone who has tried growing vegetables knows just how pesky these creatures can be. Moles and voles look quite similar, but there are actually some key differences. To start with, moles are larger and can be identified by their hand-like feet and longer snouts. They will tunnel through your lawn or garden in their endless search for live insects, which are their only form of sustenance.
AnimalsPosted by
BobVila

Solved! How to Keep Squirrels Away From Pumpkins

Q: We like to decorate our front porch and walkway with carved jack-o’-lanterns, but the last two years, squirrels invaded and chewed them to pieces! We don’t want to harm the creatures, just deter them. What can we do to keep squirrels away from our pumpkins?. A: Forget Halloween goblins,...
Gardeningarcamax.com

The Greener View: Fairy Rings and Barn Spiders

Q: A circle of mushrooms suddenly appeared in my lawn, which has never happened before. The mushrooms are about six inches tall and almost orange in color. How do I get rid of them, and are they harming the grass?. A: Your lawn has a fairy ring, also known as...
Educationhamlineoracle.com

Lessons I’ve learned from being a first year mess

So, for those of you who are familiar with my columns, it’s very much akin to “angry woman yells at clouds,” and that is still the energy I want to keep. But, for this issue, I wanted to level with everyone, and give some perspective for all of my peers who may be in a similar situation.
Cell PhonesThrive Global

The Lessons Bilikisu Bhadmus Learned From the Thrive App

To help put things in perspective when I feel overwhelmed, I like to spend time with my friends and family, carve out time to go to the gym, and engage in some of my favorite hobbies, like listening to music or TED Talks. The Thrive app has assisted me with being more intentional about my day and time. I now start my day by identifying a set of goals and prioritizing each task. I’ve been learning to set attainable goals, rather than overwhelm myself by thinking about the endless amount of things I want to accomplish each day. I have also learned how to refocus and reset, making time every night to reflect on the day with an increased emphasis on living with gratitude and appreciating my personal journey.
AnimalsCapital Journal

Millipedes: A common home invader

During late summer and early fall, millipedes are typically a hot topic. People observe them moving into homes, sheds and other outbuildings. Millipedes have four legs per body segment. The common millipede has 160 legs, whereas insects only have six legs total. The most commonly observed millipede is approximately 1 inch long and very dark brown in color, and they curl up when disturbed or dead.
TV & VideosTVOvermind

Love Lessons We Can Learn From Bridgerton

Whether you’re a hopeless romantic still search for your prince charming, happily single, or in a relationship, there’s something we can all take from the Bridgerton. This record-breaking Netflix series had so many of us swooning. If you had lost all hope in love, you definitely found it in this romantic series. Here are a few lessons in love that The Bridgertons taught us:
Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn Bird Watch: September 9

Today, Brooklyn Bird Watch features an excellent Heather Wolf photo of a Song Sparrow on a branch in the snow in Brooklyn Bridge Park. The Song Sparrow is another one of the song birds with a very poetic sounding scientific name. Birds, not surprisingly, have inspired and appeared in many poems throughout the centuries; the Skylark (Shelley), the Nightingale (Keats), the Crow (Ted Hughes), the Swan (Yeats), the Blackbird (Wallace Stevens), and the Owl (Robert Frost), but for someone to compare the sparrow’s song to Beethoven was a first for me. Wikipedia writes, “The sparrow species derives its name from its colorful repertoire of songs. Enthusiasts report that one of the songs heard often in suburban locations closely resembles the opening four notes of Ludwig van Beethoven‘s Symphony No. 5.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy